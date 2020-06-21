1408 South West Merryman Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

New listing from the Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse. Available 7/1. This beautiful home has a spacious open-floor plan with hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. The kitchen and dining area have granite countertops, tile backsplash, and tile fireplace. Large windows look out upon the beautiful fenced-in backyard with patio that is also great for entertaining. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms with a Jack and Jill style bathroom a gorgeous Master Suite with tray ceilings with an oversized walk-in closet & bathroom with jacuzzi tub and shower, The finished basement also features a full bath and extra bedroom., $2295 monthly rent, $2295 Refundable Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee per adult. More Photos Coming Soon