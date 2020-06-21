All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:30 PM

1408 South West Merryman Drive

1408 SW Merryman Dr · (816) 208-8351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1408 SW Merryman Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Stoney Creek Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
New listing from the Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse. Available 7/1. This beautiful home has a spacious open-floor plan with hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. The kitchen and dining area have granite countertops, tile backsplash, and tile fireplace. Large windows look out upon the beautiful fenced-in backyard with patio that is also great for entertaining. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms with a Jack and Jill style bathroom a gorgeous Master Suite with tray ceilings with an oversized walk-in closet & bathroom with jacuzzi tub and shower, The finished basement also features a full bath and extra bedroom., $2295 monthly rent, $2295 Refundable Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee per adult. More Photos Coming Soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 South West Merryman Drive have any available units?
1408 South West Merryman Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1408 South West Merryman Drive have?
Some of 1408 South West Merryman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 South West Merryman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 South West Merryman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 South West Merryman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 South West Merryman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 1408 South West Merryman Drive offer parking?
No, 1408 South West Merryman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1408 South West Merryman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 South West Merryman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 South West Merryman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1408 South West Merryman Drive has a pool.
Does 1408 South West Merryman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 South West Merryman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 South West Merryman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 South West Merryman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 South West Merryman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 South West Merryman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
