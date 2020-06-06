All apartments in Lee's Summit
133 North East Misty Meadow Court

133 NE Misty Meadow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

133 NE Misty Meadow Ct, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Oaks Ridge Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Call 816-208-8351 today to schedule your viewing! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage and over 3350 sqft and sets in a quiet cul-de-sac. Nice open floor plan, beautiful Kitchen & hardwood floors, Big living room w/ vaulted ceiling & fireplace, master suite w/ large walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, and double vanity. Finished basement, private back yard w/ deck and community pool, great for entertaining & spending time w/ friends & family! Blue Springs School District! $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2495 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, No evictions, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 North East Misty Meadow Court have any available units?
133 North East Misty Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 133 North East Misty Meadow Court have?
Some of 133 North East Misty Meadow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 North East Misty Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
133 North East Misty Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 North East Misty Meadow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 North East Misty Meadow Court is pet friendly.
Does 133 North East Misty Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 133 North East Misty Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 133 North East Misty Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 North East Misty Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 North East Misty Meadow Court have a pool?
Yes, 133 North East Misty Meadow Court has a pool.
Does 133 North East Misty Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 133 North East Misty Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 133 North East Misty Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 North East Misty Meadow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 North East Misty Meadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 North East Misty Meadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

