133 North East Misty Meadow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Call 816-208-8351 today to schedule your viewing! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage and over 3350 sqft and sets in a quiet cul-de-sac. Nice open floor plan, beautiful Kitchen & hardwood floors, Big living room w/ vaulted ceiling & fireplace, master suite w/ large walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, and double vanity. Finished basement, private back yard w/ deck and community pool, great for entertaining & spending time w/ friends & family! Blue Springs School District! $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2495 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, No evictions, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.