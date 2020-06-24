1223 North East Cardinal Cir

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Another great listing from James and Renters Warehouse! This home is currently being renovated. Spacious split level layout. Living room upon entry from front with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining area off kitchen with a sunroom facing the backyard. 3 Bedrooms upstairs along with a full bath and a on suite to the master with jacuzzi tub. Downstairs is finished with another bedroom and full bath. There is another finished bonus room down another half flight of stairs. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. This is a MUST SEE schedule your showing today!!