120 NW Morton Court

Amenities

putting green granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool putting green

{120} Rare Rental Opportunity in Winterset Valley + Impecable Ranch Floorplan on Cul De Sac + Fenced Half Acre Lot - Quality craftsmanship & attention to detail throughout with beautiful hardwood flooring and crown molding in this stunning open floor plan.



Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets & granite countertops. Hearth room with fireplace, formal dining room and huge Great room with fireplace.



Master Suite will definitely please- gorgeous built-ins, tiled bath with huge walk-in shower, double vanities, walk-in closet & jetted tub



Lower level with amazing wet bar perfect for entertaining. Lower level also includes Bonus Office or non-conforming bedroom. Secondary staircase to the basement for easy access to abundant storage.



Cedar Creek Elementary

Pleasant Lea Middle

Lee's Summit High



GREATRM 20X24

DINNINGRM 12X16

KITCHEN 26X14

HEARTH 12X14

MASTERBED 20X18

BEDTWO 12X16

BEDTHREE 12X11

BEDFOUR 13X14

FAMILYRM 35X26

OFFICE 13X20



(RLNE5189624)