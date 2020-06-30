120 NW Morton Court

Amenities
{120} Rare Rental Opportunity in Winterset Valley + Impecable Ranch Floorplan on Cul De Sac + Fenced Half Acre Lot - Quality craftsmanship & attention to detail throughout with beautiful hardwood flooring and crown molding in this stunning open floor plan.
Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets & granite countertops. Hearth room with fireplace, formal dining room and huge Great room with fireplace.
Master Suite will definitely please- gorgeous built-ins, tiled bath with huge walk-in shower, double vanities, walk-in closet & jetted tub
Lower level with amazing wet bar perfect for entertaining. Lower level also includes Bonus Office or non-conforming bedroom. Secondary staircase to the basement for easy access to abundant storage.
Cedar Creek Elementary
Pleasant Lea Middle
Lee's Summit High
GREATRM 20X24
DINNINGRM 12X16
KITCHEN 26X14
HEARTH 12X14
MASTERBED 20X18
BEDTWO 12X16
BEDTHREE 12X11
BEDFOUR 13X14
FAMILYRM 35X26
OFFICE 13X20
(RLNE5189624)