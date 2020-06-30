All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated January 5 2020

120 NW Morton Court

120 Northwest Morton Court · No Longer Available
Location

120 Northwest Morton Court, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Winterset

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
{120} Rare Rental Opportunity in Winterset Valley + Impecable Ranch Floorplan on Cul De Sac + Fenced Half Acre Lot - Quality craftsmanship & attention to detail throughout with beautiful hardwood flooring and crown molding in this stunning open floor plan.

Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets & granite countertops. Hearth room with fireplace, formal dining room and huge Great room with fireplace.

Master Suite will definitely please- gorgeous built-ins, tiled bath with huge walk-in shower, double vanities, walk-in closet & jetted tub

Lower level with amazing wet bar perfect for entertaining. Lower level also includes Bonus Office or non-conforming bedroom. Secondary staircase to the basement for easy access to abundant storage.

Cedar Creek Elementary
Pleasant Lea Middle
Lee's Summit High

GREATRM 20X24
DINNINGRM 12X16
KITCHEN 26X14
HEARTH 12X14
MASTERBED 20X18
BEDTWO 12X16
BEDTHREE 12X11
BEDFOUR 13X14
FAMILYRM 35X26
OFFICE 13X20

(RLNE5189624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 NW Morton Court have any available units?
120 NW Morton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 120 NW Morton Court have?
Some of 120 NW Morton Court's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 NW Morton Court currently offering any rent specials?
120 NW Morton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 NW Morton Court pet-friendly?
No, 120 NW Morton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 120 NW Morton Court offer parking?
No, 120 NW Morton Court does not offer parking.
Does 120 NW Morton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 NW Morton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 NW Morton Court have a pool?
Yes, 120 NW Morton Court has a pool.
Does 120 NW Morton Court have accessible units?
No, 120 NW Morton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 120 NW Morton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 NW Morton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 NW Morton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 NW Morton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

