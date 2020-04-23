000 Deerbrook Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to Deerbrook Farms ~ a gated, luxury-living development for the 55+ community. Each townhome in Deerbrook Farms provides two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, zero entry floor plan (no stairs) with open-concept kitchen and dining room, designer finishes, energy efficient appliances, with washers and dryer included. Covered back patio provides accessible outdoor space and there is a nice two car garage! Pet Friendly!! Deerbrook Farms is conveniently located off of CC and Hwy 65 in Ozark, Missouri. Just a short drive from Springfield and only a few minutes away from the historic Ozark square. Perfect place to call home for those ready to cut out the hassle of home ownership and reduce the amount of upkeep and maintenance. Call today for your private showing or visit us online at Deerbrooktownhomes.com