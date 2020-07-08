8720 North Paris Avenue

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace furnished range oven

Beautiful Split Entry 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Park Hill School District. Kitchen is furnished with range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, island kitchen and lots of cabinets. Other features include two master suites, living room, family room, finished basement, and a charming fireplace. Fenced backyard with lots of room for entertaining. Pets are not possible. Please call office prior to submitting an application, as fees are non-refundable This is a non-smoking property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.