Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:25 AM

7824 Madison Avenue

Location

7824 Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this beautiful home in West Waldo!
Prime spot for walking to restaurants and nightlife, shopping at Ward Parkway shops, 5 to 10 minutes to the Plaza and Brookside.
It has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car detached garage!
Home sits on a fully fenced corner lot!
Fully renovated two years ago.
Large open living room, separate dining room, four bedrooms on the main level and galley style kitchen.
Kitchen has oven/range, microwave and dishwasher.
Tenants must provide their own refrigerator.
Fully renovated bathroom with updated tile and finishes!
Upstairs contains a huge master suite with bathroom.
Basement comes with lots of extra square footage that can be used for storage or as a semi finished space.
Washer dryer hook ups.
No pets please.
Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Hurry now! Contact us for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 Madison Avenue have any available units?
7824 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7824 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 7824 Madison Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7824 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7824 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7824 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7824 Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 7824 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 7824 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7824 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7824 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7824 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.

