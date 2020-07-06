7824 Madison Avenue

Amenities
Check out this beautiful home in West Waldo!
Prime spot for walking to restaurants and nightlife, shopping at Ward Parkway shops, 5 to 10 minutes to the Plaza and Brookside.
It has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car detached garage!
Home sits on a fully fenced corner lot!
Fully renovated two years ago.
Large open living room, separate dining room, four bedrooms on the main level and galley style kitchen.
Kitchen has oven/range, microwave and dishwasher.
Tenants must provide their own refrigerator.
Fully renovated bathroom with updated tile and finishes!
Upstairs contains a huge master suite with bathroom.
Basement comes with lots of extra square footage that can be used for storage or as a semi finished space.
Washer dryer hook ups.
No pets please.
Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Hurry now! Contact us for more info!