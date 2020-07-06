7824 Madison Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this beautiful home in West Waldo!

Prime spot for walking to restaurants and nightlife, shopping at Ward Parkway shops, 5 to 10 minutes to the Plaza and Brookside.

It has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car detached garage!

Home sits on a fully fenced corner lot!

Fully renovated two years ago.

Large open living room, separate dining room, four bedrooms on the main level and galley style kitchen.

Kitchen has oven/range, microwave and dishwasher.

Tenants must provide their own refrigerator.

Fully renovated bathroom with updated tile and finishes!

Upstairs contains a huge master suite with bathroom.

Basement comes with lots of extra square footage that can be used for storage or as a semi finished space.

Washer dryer hook ups.

No pets please.

Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Hurry now! Contact us for more info!