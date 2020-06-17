All apartments in Kansas City
7401 E 49th St

7401 East 49th Street · (816) 266-4935
Location

7401 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Another great listing from Trevor from Renter Warehouse! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City, MO. Check out a video of the place from 6/6/20 here: https://youtu.be/VnySlDSLmmQ NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This home is located at 7401 E 49th St Kansas City, MO 64129 and is available NOW!!! This home has been remodeled and has new carpet, flooring and paint. There is also a new elongated, chair height toilet. The stove is gas and there is a dishwasher. This home has central heating and air conditioning. Large corner lot with a great yard that is fully fenced. This home has a large basement with laundry hookups. Monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. All tenants should have good rental history and reasonable credit. Tenant is responsible for all lawn care, snow removal and utilities. Deposit is equal to one months rent. $45 application fee for each person 18 or older that will live in the home and there is a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and an additional deposit. This property is NOT accepting housing vouchers or Section 8. Call 816-266-4935 or email today to schedule a showing of this fabulous family home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 E 49th St have any available units?
7401 E 49th St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 E 49th St have?
Some of 7401 E 49th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 E 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
7401 E 49th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 E 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 7401 E 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7401 E 49th St offer parking?
No, 7401 E 49th St does not offer parking.
Does 7401 E 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 E 49th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 E 49th St have a pool?
Yes, 7401 E 49th St has a pool.
Does 7401 E 49th St have accessible units?
No, 7401 E 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 E 49th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 E 49th St has units with dishwashers.
