Another great listing from Trevor from Renter Warehouse! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City, MO. Check out a video of the place from 6/6/20 here: https://youtu.be/VnySlDSLmmQ NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This home is located at 7401 E 49th St Kansas City, MO 64129 and is available NOW!!! This home has been remodeled and has new carpet, flooring and paint. There is also a new elongated, chair height toilet. The stove is gas and there is a dishwasher. This home has central heating and air conditioning. Large corner lot with a great yard that is fully fenced. This home has a large basement with laundry hookups. Monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. All tenants should have good rental history and reasonable credit. Tenant is responsible for all lawn care, snow removal and utilities. Deposit is equal to one months rent. $45 application fee for each person 18 or older that will live in the home and there is a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and an additional deposit. This property is NOT accepting housing vouchers or Section 8. Call 816-266-4935 or email today to schedule a showing of this fabulous family home!!!