All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6000 Central Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6000 Central Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

6000 Central Street

6000 Central Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6000 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64113
Wornall Homestead

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
{6000} Brookside Show Stopper! Unique 3 Story Home with Modern Updates while Keeping the Original Charm - A rare opportunity to experience the tradition of Brookside at its best! Less than five minutes from Country Club Plaza, Pembroke Hill School and Saint Teresa's Academy. Walking distance to historic shopping & restaurants districts, the Country Club Plaza & Brookside's charming boutiques as well as Whole Foods grocery just down the street!

Enjoy relaxing and greeting your neighbors on the spacious wrap around porch. Almost every element of this home has been updated or upgraded while maintaining its beautiful charm. Wood moldings add special touches throughout.

The home was expanded approximately 12 feet on the south side of the kitchen to create a chef's dream! The kitchen also includes a subzero refrigerator!

All new lights, plumbing, electricity and hardwood floors have been added on all three floors. A security system is also available.

Generous rooms with stylish details are on every floor. Indoors and outdoors are wired for surround sound. A large dressing room with a sub closet with built-ins make sure there's room for everything.

Two car garage, fenced backyard and a fire pit, too! There are too many updates and special features to list!

Sorry no roommates. Well Qualified Tenant Required.

Dir: Wornall Road to Huntington, East 1 block to Central.

(RLNE2516777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Central Street have any available units?
6000 Central Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Central Street have?
Some of 6000 Central Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Central Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Central Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Central Street is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Central Street offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Central Street does offer parking.
Does 6000 Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Central Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Central Street have a pool?
No, 6000 Central Street does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Central Street have accessible units?
No, 6000 Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Central Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Central Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary