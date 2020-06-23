6000 Central Street

Amenities

{6000} Brookside Show Stopper! Unique 3 Story Home with Modern Updates while Keeping the Original Charm - A rare opportunity to experience the tradition of Brookside at its best! Less than five minutes from Country Club Plaza, Pembroke Hill School and Saint Teresa's Academy. Walking distance to historic shopping & restaurants districts, the Country Club Plaza & Brookside's charming boutiques as well as Whole Foods grocery just down the street!



Enjoy relaxing and greeting your neighbors on the spacious wrap around porch. Almost every element of this home has been updated or upgraded while maintaining its beautiful charm. Wood moldings add special touches throughout.



The home was expanded approximately 12 feet on the south side of the kitchen to create a chef's dream! The kitchen also includes a subzero refrigerator!



All new lights, plumbing, electricity and hardwood floors have been added on all three floors. A security system is also available.



Generous rooms with stylish details are on every floor. Indoors and outdoors are wired for surround sound. A large dressing room with a sub closet with built-ins make sure there's room for everything.



Two car garage, fenced backyard and a fire pit, too! There are too many updates and special features to list!



Sorry no roommates. Well Qualified Tenant Required.



Dir: Wornall Road to Huntington, East 1 block to Central.



