Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

You really must come and see this stunning historic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located within walking distance to UMKC!



Featuring original hardwood flooring and woodwork throughout the entire home, this spacious home has more than enough room for the entire family!



The downstairs features a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room and additional family room right off the kitchen. There is also 1 large bedroom and bath on the same floor.



Upstairs you will find a charming library at the top of the stairs with access to 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. This home also offers tons of storage!



You will simply fall in love overlooking the neighborhood from your front porch. Add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.