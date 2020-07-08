Amenities

w/d hookup carport furnished carpet

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Check out this charming cute home located at 5114 Michigan Ave that features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 965 square feet of living space. It includes a spacious living room, classic dining area right off the kitchen and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it your new home! There is plush, neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the main areas of the home with the exception of the kitchen, bathroom areas which have laminate flooring. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, black appliances, and plenty of counter and cabinet space for all your cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is ample in size, and comes with plenty of closet space. Carport and washer and dryer hook-ups are also included in this great offer! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.f



