Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You must see this home in person. Awesome views from front porch! Great family home. Large dining room. Has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms AND 2 fireplaces. 4th bedroom is smaller located between 2 bedrooms, no direct hallway access. Lots of room for the family! Detached Garage, 2 spaces. Washer/Dryer hookups in basement. Close to shopping, dining, church and parks. Set up a showing today!!!!



Please NO KCMO vouchers. Independence and Lee's Summit vouchers considered