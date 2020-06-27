4229 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

This nice 3 bedroom apartment has a good sized living room with ceiling fan, dining room, and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher. Nice covered porch, central air, and off street parking. This is a downstairs unit, there are laundry hookups in the basement. 30 lb weight limit on any pets.



NO Section 8



$50 app fee

$625 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet fee, maximum of 1 dog or 2 cats.



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



