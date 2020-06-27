All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:39 PM

4229 Virginia Avenue

4229 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4229 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This nice 3 bedroom apartment has a good sized living room with ceiling fan, dining room, and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher. Nice covered porch, central air, and off street parking. This is a downstairs unit, there are laundry hookups in the basement. 30 lb weight limit on any pets.

NO Section 8

$50 app fee
$625 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet fee, maximum of 1 dog or 2 cats.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
4229 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4229 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 4229 Virginia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4229 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4229 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4229 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4229 Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 4229 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4229 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4229 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4229 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4229 Virginia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
