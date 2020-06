Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute bungalo by the ZOO - Property Id: 147026



2 bedroom 1 bath house

Dinning room area with central air

Drive way in the back and front

NO NO smoking/NO pets/NO evictions

Background check

2 ++year job verification

Rental ++history verification

No section 8

**looking for long term, stable, mature renter to take care of the house**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147026p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5089948)