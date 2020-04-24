11346 Sycamore Ter

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cozy ranch features 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 updated bathroom, a single car garage with built in shelving, washer and dryer hookups, and a large fenced in backyard! The paint is updated to current colors throughout the entire home, and the appliances are new!! The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, range oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash. We are not accepting Housing Vouchers on this unit! Pets not welcome.

To qualify for A1 Properties KC, LLC

1. Household monthly NET income must be 3x the monthly rent.

2. Employed at least 3 months

3. Be able to place utilities in lease holder's name.

4. No evictions, eviction filings, judgments, or landlord balances exceeding $500, reported within the past 5 years

Call today to set up a viewing, at 816-825-1895!

Application fee: $35 per individual 18+, $55 per married couple

Rent: $825.00

Deposit: $1,237.00 ($100 required with app fees)