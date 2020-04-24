All apartments in Kansas City
11346 Sycamore Ter

11346 Sycamore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11346 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cozy ranch features 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 updated bathroom, a single car garage with built in shelving, washer and dryer hookups, and a large fenced in backyard! The paint is updated to current colors throughout the entire home, and the appliances are new!! The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, range oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash. We are not accepting Housing Vouchers on this unit! Pets not welcome.
To qualify for A1 Properties KC, LLC
1. Household monthly NET income must be 3x the monthly rent.
2. Employed at least 3 months
3. Be able to place utilities in lease holder's name.
4. No evictions, eviction filings, judgments, or landlord balances exceeding $500, reported within the past 5 years
Call today to set up a viewing, at 816-825-1895!
Application fee: $35 per individual 18+, $55 per married couple
Rent: $825.00
Deposit: $1,237.00 ($100 required with app fees)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11346 Sycamore Ter have any available units?
11346 Sycamore Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11346 Sycamore Ter have?
Some of 11346 Sycamore Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11346 Sycamore Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11346 Sycamore Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11346 Sycamore Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11346 Sycamore Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11346 Sycamore Ter offer parking?
Yes, 11346 Sycamore Ter offers parking.
Does 11346 Sycamore Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11346 Sycamore Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11346 Sycamore Ter have a pool?
No, 11346 Sycamore Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11346 Sycamore Ter have accessible units?
No, 11346 Sycamore Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11346 Sycamore Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11346 Sycamore Ter has units with dishwashers.
