All apartments in Jackson County
Find more places like 1715 Viking Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson County, MO
/
1715 Viking Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 PM

1715 Viking Drive

1715 N Viking Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1715 N Viking Dr, Jackson County, MO 64058

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1 bath split level home situated on a corner lot. Beautiful hard wood floors and updates throughout! Including an attached garage and fenced yard. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Viking Drive have any available units?
1715 Viking Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson County, MO.
Is 1715 Viking Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Viking Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Viking Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Viking Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Viking Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Viking Drive offers parking.
Does 1715 Viking Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Viking Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Viking Drive have a pool?
No, 1715 Viking Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Viking Drive have accessible units?
No, 1715 Viking Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Viking Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Viking Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Viking Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Viking Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOGrain Valley, MONorth Kansas City, MORaymore, MOBelton, MOGreenwood, MOPleasant Hill, MO
Roeland Park, KSMission, KSParkville, MOMerriam, KSKearney, MOSmithville, MOPlatte City, MOSpring Hill, KSLouisburg, KSLansing, KSGardner, KSWarrensburg, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City