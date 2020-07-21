1715 Viking Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

You'll enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1 bath split level home situated on a corner lot. Beautiful hard wood floors and updates throughout! Including an attached garage and fenced yard. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.