9911 E. 35th Terrace South

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath Independence Home - This 3 bed 2 bath house is located near the Highway making it great for commuters. Also, close to restaurants, shops, and more!



This house has been updated throughout with fresh paint, new flooring, and updated fixtures. The kitchen has brand new granite countertops, new cabinets, and more! The bedrooms have fresh paint and updated fixtures. the finished basement has two extra rooms and a bedroom! The bathrooms contain new shower walls, vanities, toilets, and more! The overhang on the back porch is great for those days you are begging for shade!



This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4933105)