9814 East Kentucky Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in great location, close to all Independence shopping. Plenty of windows in living room for natural light. Eat-In kitchen features lovely cabinets and gorgeous stainless steel appliances with plenty of space for storage and room on counter tops. Fenced yard and detached one car garage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $845, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $845, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.