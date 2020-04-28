All apartments in Independence
842 N Aztec Drive.
842 N Aztec Drive

Location

842 N Aztec Dr, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Independence Home for Rent! - Charming raised ranch with hardwood floors features 3 excellent size bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a finished basement that will impress! The spacious kitchen opens into an addition that can be used for formal dining, living or multi purpose room. Sought after Laundry on main living floor, great backyard with a two level deck! Pets OK with extra pet deposit ($440).

Spring Branch Elementary- Pioneer Ridge Middle- Fort Osage High

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no extensive criminal history, proof of net income 3X rental amount, and good rental history

(RLNE3775140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

