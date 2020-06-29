All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
821 N Crysler Ave
821 N Crysler Ave

821 North Crysler Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 North Crysler Street, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1021769?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com
Dont miss this ONE it will go fast!!

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in Independence. Everything is new top to bottom. Gorgeous wood floors, all new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Modern light fixtures and fresh modern paint floor to cieling! Home has a large private backyard and a detached one car garage.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5164473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 N Crysler Ave have any available units?
821 N Crysler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 N Crysler Ave have?
Some of 821 N Crysler Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 N Crysler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
821 N Crysler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 N Crysler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 N Crysler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 821 N Crysler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 821 N Crysler Ave offers parking.
Does 821 N Crysler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 N Crysler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 N Crysler Ave have a pool?
No, 821 N Crysler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 821 N Crysler Ave have accessible units?
No, 821 N Crysler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 821 N Crysler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 N Crysler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
