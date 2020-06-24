814 North Apache Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautiful brand new renovation from Conrex. This home has so many great features! 3 full baths, Multiple levels, including a finished basement w/ fireplace, as well as an additional finished sub-basement! All new flooring throughout, and new stainless steel appliances including cook-top island stove. Fenced in backyard, with covered patio and shed. Set up a self-showing and apply today before this home is gone!



Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com.



CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.