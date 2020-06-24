All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:18 PM

814 North Apache Drive

814 N Apache Dr · No Longer Available
Location

814 N Apache Dr, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautiful brand new renovation from Conrex. This home has so many great features! 3 full baths, Multiple levels, including a finished basement w/ fireplace, as well as an additional finished sub-basement! All new flooring throughout, and new stainless steel appliances including cook-top island stove. Fenced in backyard, with covered patio and shed. Set up a self-showing and apply today before this home is gone!

Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

**Photos requested on 3/14/19**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 North Apache Drive have any available units?
814 North Apache Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 North Apache Drive have?
Some of 814 North Apache Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 North Apache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 North Apache Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 North Apache Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 North Apache Drive is pet friendly.
Does 814 North Apache Drive offer parking?
No, 814 North Apache Drive does not offer parking.
Does 814 North Apache Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 North Apache Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 North Apache Drive have a pool?
No, 814 North Apache Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 North Apache Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 North Apache Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 North Apache Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 North Apache Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
