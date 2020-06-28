812 North Powahatan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by December 5th!

Awesome 3 bdrm, 1 bath available for immediate move in! This multi level, open floor features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level along with 3 bedrooms. Spacious rec room located in the basement along with your open concept kitchen including stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Easily accessible to side patio and huge backyard. A wonderful place for family and friends to enjoy. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.