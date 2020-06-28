All apartments in Independence
812 North Powahatan Drive
812 North Powahatan Drive

812 N Powahatan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

812 N Powahatan Dr, Independence, MO 64056
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by December 5th!
Awesome 3 bdrm, 1 bath available for immediate move in! This multi level, open floor features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level along with 3 bedrooms. Spacious rec room located in the basement along with your open concept kitchen including stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Easily accessible to side patio and huge backyard. A wonderful place for family and friends to enjoy. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

812 North Powahatan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Some of 812 North Powahatan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
812 North Powahatan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 812 North Powahatan Drive is pet friendly.
No, 812 North Powahatan Drive does not offer parking.
No, 812 North Powahatan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 812 North Powahatan Drive does not have a pool.
No, 812 North Powahatan Drive does not have accessible units.
No, 812 North Powahatan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
