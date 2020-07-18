804 S Cedar Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This small two bedroom house is perfect for those needing modest space that has been well maintained and at a value price.



Pet Deposit (non-refundable):$200.00

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

This property has a $35 Application fee; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM



*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*