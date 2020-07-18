All apartments in Independence
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

804 S Cedar Ave

804 South Cedar Avenue · (816) 373-0227
Location

804 South Cedar Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This small two bedroom house is perfect for those needing modest space that has been well maintained and at a value price.

Pet Deposit (non-refundable):$200.00
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
This property has a $35 Application fee; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM

*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 804 S Cedar Ave have any available units?
804 S Cedar Ave has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 S Cedar Ave have?
Some of 804 S Cedar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 S Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
804 S Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 S Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 S Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 804 S Cedar Ave offer parking?
No, 804 S Cedar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 804 S Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 S Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 S Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 804 S Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 804 S Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 804 S Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 804 S Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 S Cedar Ave has units with dishwashers.

