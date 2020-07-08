802 N Delaware St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Shiny & clean duplex/2 story town house for rent, LARGE garage, storage & laundry hook ups on main/garage level. Second level has big living room, kitchen, back door to nice yard & a half bath. Upper level has wood floors, nice landing, 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath. Separate drive ways, tenant responsible for utilities. Make this cozy space yours!

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

