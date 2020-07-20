All apartments in Independence
707 N Forest

707 North Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

707 North Forest Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Independence Single Family Home - This Independence, Missouri home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. The home has great spaces with beautiful hardwood floors and freshly painted. There is a separate Laundry room on the main level. There is a private circle driveway for great off-street parking. The neighborhood is very clean and safe. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry No Vouchers.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $850.00 per Month

(RLNE3781845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 N Forest have any available units?
707 N Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 N Forest have?
Some of 707 N Forest's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 N Forest currently offering any rent specials?
707 N Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 N Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 N Forest is pet friendly.
Does 707 N Forest offer parking?
Yes, 707 N Forest offers parking.
Does 707 N Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 N Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 N Forest have a pool?
No, 707 N Forest does not have a pool.
Does 707 N Forest have accessible units?
No, 707 N Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 707 N Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 N Forest has units with dishwashers.
