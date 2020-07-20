707 N Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Independence Single Family Home - This Independence, Missouri home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. The home has great spaces with beautiful hardwood floors and freshly painted. There is a separate Laundry room on the main level. There is a private circle driveway for great off-street parking. The neighborhood is very clean and safe. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry No Vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $850.00 per Month



(RLNE3781845)