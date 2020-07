Amenities

Newly renovated Studio apartment - Property Id: 276104



Available now! Newly renovated Unit is non smoking. Pet friendly. This unit is on the second floor of a quiet 6 plex, in the heart of Independence. On a main street, close to shopping and public transit. New paint, floors, windows, shower surround and more. Contact us today for a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276104

