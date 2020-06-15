All apartments in Independence
616 E Angus Street
616 E Angus Street

616 East Angus Street · (816) 203-2239
Location

616 East Angus Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 616 E Angus Street · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom! - Move In Special!! Half off First Months Rent If Moved In With In 15 Days Of Approval!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4779920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 E Angus Street have any available units?
616 E Angus Street has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 616 E Angus Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 E Angus Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 E Angus Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 E Angus Street is pet friendly.
Does 616 E Angus Street offer parking?
No, 616 E Angus Street does not offer parking.
Does 616 E Angus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 E Angus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 E Angus Street have a pool?
No, 616 E Angus Street does not have a pool.
Does 616 E Angus Street have accessible units?
No, 616 E Angus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 E Angus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 E Angus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 E Angus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 E Angus Street does not have units with air conditioning.
