5112 S Norfleet Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Half month free on your first full month! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops and new flooring that opens up to the spacious living room, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large finished lower level with all new flooring, 2 car garage, washer/dryr hookups and new back deck with large fenced yard. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



2 Bath

2 Car Garage

3 Bedroom

Central Air

Finished Basement

Miniblinds

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups