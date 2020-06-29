All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
506 E Hereford Ave II-049
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

506 East Hereford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

506 East Hereford Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
506 E Hereford ~ CUTE BUNGALOW AMAZING LOCATION! - This 962 sq ft home was built in 1941 and has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home will knock your socks off! Amazing Independence location, close to everything! New paint, flooring and much more.... must see to believe!

$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25 of the monthly rent. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. *independence housing authority accepted!

Call now for more details 816-503-6219
FOR A SHOWING! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT (816)914-9380

(RLNE5491776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 have any available units?
506 E Hereford Ave II-049 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 currently offering any rent specials?
506 E Hereford Ave II-049 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 is pet friendly.
Does 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 offer parking?
No, 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 does not offer parking.
Does 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 have a pool?
No, 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 does not have a pool.
Does 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 have accessible units?
No, 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 E Hereford Ave II-049 does not have units with air conditioning.
