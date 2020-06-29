506 E Hereford Ave II-049

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

506 E Hereford ~ CUTE BUNGALOW AMAZING LOCATION! - This 962 sq ft home was built in 1941 and has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home will knock your socks off! Amazing Independence location, close to everything! New paint, flooring and much more.... must see to believe!



$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25 of the monthly rent. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. *independence housing authority accepted!



Call now for more details 816-503-6219

FOR A SHOWING! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT (816)914-9380



(RLNE5491776)