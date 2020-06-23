5016 South Kendall Drive

Amenities

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry. The living room has high ceilings with beams, large windows, and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, and a shower in the attached bathroom. The laundry is located on the main level just off the dining area. There is a bonus room towards the back of the home that provides immediate access to the back wooden deck. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a 6ft wooden fence and also contains a shed for extra storage. Back inside, the basement area is finished and the home has a two car garage. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.