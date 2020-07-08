500 W Southside Boulevard

Amenities
500 W Southside Blvd - 500 W Southside Blvd is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home located in Independence, MO!
-3 bed
-1.5 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Ceiling fans
-Split level
-Dining room
-Carpet & Wood flooring
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$825.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$825.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Qualification Criteria
-Minimum credit score of 550
-No evictions in the last 3 years
-No multiple evictions
-No outstanding utility bills
-Income of 3x of one month's rent.
(RLNE3344953)