Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:52 PM

500 W Southside Boulevard

500 W Southside Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

500 W Southside Blvd, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
500 W Southside Blvd - 500 W Southside Blvd is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home located in Independence, MO!

-3 bed
-1.5 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Ceiling fans
-Split level
-Dining room
-Carpet & Wood flooring

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$825.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$825.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
-Minimum credit score of 550
-No evictions in the last 3 years
-No multiple evictions
-No outstanding utility bills
-Income of 3x of one month's rent.

(RLNE3344953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 W Southside Boulevard have any available units?
500 W Southside Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 W Southside Boulevard have?
Some of 500 W Southside Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 W Southside Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
500 W Southside Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W Southside Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 W Southside Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 500 W Southside Boulevard offer parking?
No, 500 W Southside Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 500 W Southside Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 W Southside Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W Southside Boulevard have a pool?
No, 500 W Southside Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 500 W Southside Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 500 W Southside Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W Southside Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 W Southside Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

