500 W Southside Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

500 W Southside Blvd - 500 W Southside Blvd is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home located in Independence, MO!



-3 bed

-1.5 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Ceiling fans

-Split level

-Dining room

-Carpet & Wood flooring



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$825.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$825.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Qualification Criteria

-Minimum credit score of 550

-No evictions in the last 3 years

-No multiple evictions

-No outstanding utility bills

-Income of 3x of one month's rent.



