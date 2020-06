Amenities

2 Bedroom, Hardwood, Finished Basement - Hardwood floors throughout. Formal dining room. Fenced back yard. Deck. Two storage sheds. Large well lit basement rec room. Finished basement can be configured as a rec room, office or as a 'non-compliant' third bedroom. One car garage with opener. For more details or to schedule a showing go to https://azpmllc.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d7155181-d49a-40a7-9202-eda21e56c8b3



