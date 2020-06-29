All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:02 AM

4605 S. Crysler Ave

4605 South Crysler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4605 South Crysler Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Independence 3BDR 2 BATH $1225 - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house with attached double car garage. Stunning kitchen with double ovens. Fabulous deck on the back of the house. Bountiful counter top space in the kitchen.

Approval Requirements: no evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at (660) 210-2434 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for the home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5357640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 S. Crysler Ave have any available units?
4605 S. Crysler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 S. Crysler Ave have?
Some of 4605 S. Crysler Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 S. Crysler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4605 S. Crysler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 S. Crysler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 S. Crysler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4605 S. Crysler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4605 S. Crysler Ave offers parking.
Does 4605 S. Crysler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 S. Crysler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 S. Crysler Ave have a pool?
No, 4605 S. Crysler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4605 S. Crysler Ave have accessible units?
No, 4605 S. Crysler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 S. Crysler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 S. Crysler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
