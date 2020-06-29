4605 S. Crysler Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage oven

Independence 3BDR 2 BATH $1225 - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house with attached double car garage. Stunning kitchen with double ovens. Fabulous deck on the back of the house. Bountiful counter top space in the kitchen.



Approval Requirements: no evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at (660) 210-2434 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for the home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5357640)