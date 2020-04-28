All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:19 AM

4423 South Union Avenue

4423 South Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

4423 South Union Street, Independence, MO 64055
South Crysler

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Don't miss the opportunity to make this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch yours! Located on an nice fenced lot in a well
established neighborhood. Schools, shopping and public transportation nearby. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 South Union Avenue have any available units?
4423 South Union Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 4423 South Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4423 South Union Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 South Union Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 South Union Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4423 South Union Avenue offer parking?
No, 4423 South Union Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4423 South Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 South Union Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 South Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 4423 South Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4423 South Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4423 South Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 South Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 South Union Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4423 South Union Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4423 South Union Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

