4300 S Canterbury Place #B

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Right off Noland Rd & I-70!

Main level 2 bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floor, large kitchen with all appliances, 1 car garage, storage locker & laundry room available. Parking off street, off major highways but in quiet and established neighborhood. Behind new banks, restaurants, super market and coffee up the street. Water paid, electric & gas tenant responsibility.



****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531