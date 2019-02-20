All apartments in Independence
4208 South Osage Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

4208 South Osage Street

4208 South Osage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4208 South Osage Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
South Crysler

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bdrm side to side split in Fairway Gardens subdivision. Check out the open kitchen, dining room combo perfect for entertaining your friends and family. You'll enjoy the natural light and hardwood floors throughout the home. Not to mention the nice size master bdrm. The home has a fenced backyard and huge deck!
Not to mention the 2 car attached garage with openers. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

