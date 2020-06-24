All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:54 PM

413 North Willis Avenue

413 N Willis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

413 N Willis Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bed 1.5 bath house is located near museums and restaurants with quick access to the interstate as well!

This property contains beautiful original hardwoods throughout the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen provides all new appliances and fixtures. The kitchen also brings new flooring, backsplash, and cabinets! The bathrooms were updated with brand new flooring, vanities, and fixtures. The unfinished basement brings a ton of additional storage space. The big backyard contains a beautiful porch, great for BBQ’s and porch furniture.

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 North Willis Avenue have any available units?
413 North Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 North Willis Avenue have?
Some of 413 North Willis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 North Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
413 North Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 North Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 North Willis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 413 North Willis Avenue offer parking?
No, 413 North Willis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 413 North Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 North Willis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 North Willis Avenue have a pool?
No, 413 North Willis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 413 North Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 413 North Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 413 North Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 North Willis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
