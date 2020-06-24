413 North Willis Avenue

Amenities

This stunning 3 bed 1.5 bath house is located near museums and restaurants with quick access to the interstate as well!



This property contains beautiful original hardwoods throughout the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen provides all new appliances and fixtures. The kitchen also brings new flooring, backsplash, and cabinets! The bathrooms were updated with brand new flooring, vanities, and fixtures. The unfinished basement brings a ton of additional storage space. The big backyard contains a beautiful porch, great for BBQ’s and porch furniture.



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

