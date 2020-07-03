412 E Gudgell Ave

Amenities

A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 to schedule self-guided tour. Prime location near schools, entertainment, and parks. Open floor plan with ample natural light throughout. Updated kitchen and bath, finished basement with tons of storage and a quality work area. Large master bedroom on main floor, automatic single car garage, security system ready for activation, ceiling fans and nice window coverings. Exterior boasts spacious back deck, nice front lawn, large backyard, plenty of off street parking and storage shed. Home has central heating and air, washer/dryer hookups, range and fridge provided. Call this place home today for only $1095. Tenants pay for ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program helps reduce utility costs and lessen maintenance. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.