412 E Gudgell Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

412 E Gudgell Ave

412 East Gudgell Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 East Gudgell Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 to schedule self-guided tour. Prime location near schools, entertainment, and parks. Open floor plan with ample natural light throughout. Updated kitchen and bath, finished basement with tons of storage and a quality work area. Large master bedroom on main floor, automatic single car garage, security system ready for activation, ceiling fans and nice window coverings. Exterior boasts spacious back deck, nice front lawn, large backyard, plenty of off street parking and storage shed. Home has central heating and air, washer/dryer hookups, range and fridge provided. Call this place home today for only $1095. Tenants pay for ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program helps reduce utility costs and lessen maintenance. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
