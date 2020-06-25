All apartments in Independence
405 North Ponca Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:50 PM

405 North Ponca Drive

405 North Ponca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

405 North Ponca Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bdrm, 1 bath Ranch that is perfect for you! You'll have to see this home for yourself. This open floor plan concept offers lots of natural light. Enjoy the large kitchen that includes lots of cabinet and counter top space and is the open to your dining room, perfect for entertaining your friends and family. You do not want to miss this home! Completely remodeled by Conrex Property Management, LLC with the future resident in mind. Beautiful finished and an awesome floor plan. Set up a viewing today!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 North Ponca Drive have any available units?
405 North Ponca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 405 North Ponca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 North Ponca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 North Ponca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 North Ponca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 405 North Ponca Drive offer parking?
No, 405 North Ponca Drive does not offer parking.
Does 405 North Ponca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 North Ponca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 North Ponca Drive have a pool?
No, 405 North Ponca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 405 North Ponca Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 North Ponca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 North Ponca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 North Ponca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 North Ponca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 North Ponca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
