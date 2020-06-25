405 North Ponca Drive

Amenities

4 bdrm, 1 bath Ranch that is perfect for you! You'll have to see this home for yourself. This open floor plan concept offers lots of natural light. Enjoy the large kitchen that includes lots of cabinet and counter top space and is the open to your dining room, perfect for entertaining your friends and family. You do not want to miss this home! Completely remodeled by Conrex Property Management, LLC with the future resident in mind. Beautiful finished and an awesome floor plan. Set up a viewing today!



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.