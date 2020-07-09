All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3925 South Delaware Avenue

3925 South Delaware Avenue
Location

3925 South Delaware Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

Located in Independence, this lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space for storage including stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are on the upper level and carpet throughout. Master bedroom also features an on suite bathroom. Basement is a finished family room perfect for game nights with the family, and the half bathroom. Fenced back yard.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 South Delaware Avenue have any available units?
3925 South Delaware Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 South Delaware Avenue have?
Some of 3925 South Delaware Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 South Delaware Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3925 South Delaware Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 South Delaware Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3925 South Delaware Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3925 South Delaware Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3925 South Delaware Avenue offers parking.
Does 3925 South Delaware Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 South Delaware Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 South Delaware Avenue have a pool?
No, 3925 South Delaware Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3925 South Delaware Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3925 South Delaware Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 South Delaware Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 South Delaware Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

