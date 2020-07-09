3925 South Delaware Avenue

Amenities
Located in Independence, this lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space for storage including stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are on the upper level and carpet throughout. Master bedroom also features an on suite bathroom. Basement is a finished family room perfect for game nights with the family, and the half bathroom. Fenced back yard.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.