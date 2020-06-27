3911 S Marshall Dr

Amenities
Recently Reduced!!!
Property Description: Beautiful home that has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lovely back porch with a fenced in yard. Home located in the Blue Springs School District. Be one of the first to view this property, so you don't miss out!
Please Contact our office at 816-373-0227
Includes
Bedrooms:3
Full Bathrooms:1
Half Bathrooms:
Amenities Included
Refrigerator
Range Oven
Central Air
HVAC Heating
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Basement
2 Car Garage
Rent, Deposits, Fees and other terms.
Monthly Rent: 1195
Security Deposit: 1000
Pet Deposit (non-refundable): 250
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
This property has a $35 Application fee; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM
*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*