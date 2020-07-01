All apartments in Independence
3708 S Scott Avenue
3708 S Scott Avenue

3708 South Scott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3708 South Scott Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Gorgeous Independence Home for Rent! $1000/Month - Beautiful Independence home ready for move in! You'll love the modern color scheme, backsplash, and hardwood floors that really make this home different than any other rentals! Appliances included. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups awesome for extra storage! Great school district, call our office today!

Little Blue Elementary- Raytown Middle- Raytown Sr. High

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

This property does not accept section 8.

(RLNE3944091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 S Scott Avenue have any available units?
3708 S Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 S Scott Avenue have?
Some of 3708 S Scott Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 S Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3708 S Scott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 S Scott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 S Scott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3708 S Scott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3708 S Scott Avenue offers parking.
Does 3708 S Scott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 S Scott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 S Scott Avenue have a pool?
No, 3708 S Scott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3708 S Scott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3708 S Scott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 S Scott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 S Scott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

