3708 S Scott Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage

Gorgeous Independence Home for Rent! $1000/Month - Beautiful Independence home ready for move in! You'll love the modern color scheme, backsplash, and hardwood floors that really make this home different than any other rentals! Appliances included. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups awesome for extra storage! Great school district, call our office today!



Little Blue Elementary- Raytown Middle- Raytown Sr. High



Applications found at www.rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net



This property does not accept section 8.



