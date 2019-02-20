3611 S Poplar Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage online portal

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Beautiful Home Available for Immediate Move In! - 2 car garage

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Independence that is available for immediate move in! Located near Fire House Park and the Stadiums! This home has a spacious kitchen, lots of windows, and in the living room built-in book shelves and a window seat! There is also a 2 car garage and an unfinished basement.



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



(RLNE5127604)