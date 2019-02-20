All apartments in Independence
3611 S Poplar Ave
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

3611 S Poplar Ave

3611 Poplar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3611 Poplar Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Pitcher

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Available for Immediate Move In! - 2 car garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Independence that is available for immediate move in! Located near Fire House Park and the Stadiums! This home has a spacious kitchen, lots of windows, and in the living room built-in book shelves and a window seat! There is also a 2 car garage and an unfinished basement.

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE5127604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 S Poplar Ave have any available units?
3611 S Poplar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3611 S Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3611 S Poplar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 S Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 S Poplar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3611 S Poplar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3611 S Poplar Ave offers parking.
Does 3611 S Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 S Poplar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 S Poplar Ave have a pool?
No, 3611 S Poplar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3611 S Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 3611 S Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 S Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 S Poplar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 S Poplar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3611 S Poplar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
