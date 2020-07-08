3601 Woodbury St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ea9b4b048 ---- You\'ll love this all newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new flooring. Refinished hardwood floors throughout the remainder of the house. Both bathrooms completely updated, one is a private master bath. Also features an unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups 1 car garage and large fenced yard. Will go quickly. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups