3601 Woodbury St
3601 Woodbury St

3601 Woodbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Woodbury Street, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ea9b4b048 ---- You\'ll love this all newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new flooring. Refinished hardwood floors throughout the remainder of the house. Both bathrooms completely updated, one is a private master bath. Also features an unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups 1 car garage and large fenced yard. Will go quickly. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Woodbury St have any available units?
3601 Woodbury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Woodbury St have?
Some of 3601 Woodbury St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Woodbury St currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Woodbury St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Woodbury St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 Woodbury St is pet friendly.
Does 3601 Woodbury St offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Woodbury St offers parking.
Does 3601 Woodbury St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Woodbury St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Woodbury St have a pool?
No, 3601 Woodbury St does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Woodbury St have accessible units?
No, 3601 Woodbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Woodbury St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Woodbury St does not have units with dishwashers.

