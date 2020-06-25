3520 South Park Avenue

Amenities
Adorable 1bd/1bth with bonus room, great for a small 2nd bedroom or office/playroom! This sits on a beautiful, oversized lot on a quiet block in Independence. It comes with tons of off-street parking, shaded backyard and storage shed! Easy access to I-70 and close to the stadiums!
This home features laminate wood floors throughout with newer windows and a large kitchen! The kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space, stove, fridge and a full sized washer/dryer in the mudroom!
The bathroom comes updated with a tiled walk-in shower and nice vanity.
Run, don't walk, at this amazing price!
Small pet negotiable with $250.00 pet deposit and $25/mo pet rent.