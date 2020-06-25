3520 South Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable 1bd/1bth with bonus room, great for a small 2nd bedroom or office/playroom! This sits on a beautiful, oversized lot on a quiet block in Independence. It comes with tons of off-street parking, shaded backyard and storage shed! Easy access to I-70 and close to the stadiums!

This home features laminate wood floors throughout with newer windows and a large kitchen! The kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space, stove, fridge and a full sized washer/dryer in the mudroom!

The bathroom comes updated with a tiled walk-in shower and nice vanity.



Run, don't walk, at this amazing price!



Small pet negotiable with $250.00 pet deposit and $25/mo pet rent.