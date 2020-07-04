All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
3440 S Evanston Ave
3440 S Evanston Ave

3440 South Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3440 South Evanston Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! Corner lot Independence Home - 2 bd / 1 ba $950 - 3440 S Evanston Ave, Independence, MO 64052
2 bd / 1 ba Large home on corner lot 1430 sq. ft has new appliances: stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & new flat-top range. Large living room with natural light and ceiling fan. New carpet/flooring through-out. Kitchen counter-bar for bar stools with lots of spacious cabinets. Washer/dryer hook-ups are on the main floor off the dining room with ample storage. Unfinished basement and attached 1-car garage. Ready for an immediate move-in!

Rent $950 / Security Deposit $950

.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5686738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 S Evanston Ave have any available units?
3440 S Evanston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 S Evanston Ave have?
Some of 3440 S Evanston Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 S Evanston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3440 S Evanston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 S Evanston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3440 S Evanston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3440 S Evanston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3440 S Evanston Ave offers parking.
Does 3440 S Evanston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 S Evanston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 S Evanston Ave have a pool?
No, 3440 S Evanston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3440 S Evanston Ave have accessible units?
No, 3440 S Evanston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 S Evanston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 S Evanston Ave has units with dishwashers.

