$100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! Corner lot Independence Home - 2 bd / 1 ba $950 - 3440 S Evanston Ave, Independence, MO 64052

2 bd / 1 ba Large home on corner lot 1430 sq. ft has new appliances: stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & new flat-top range. Large living room with natural light and ceiling fan. New carpet/flooring through-out. Kitchen counter-bar for bar stools with lots of spacious cabinets. Washer/dryer hook-ups are on the main floor off the dining room with ample storage. Unfinished basement and attached 1-car garage. Ready for an immediate move-in!



Rent $950 / Security Deposit $950



.Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

-No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



