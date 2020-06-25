All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:16 PM

3406 North McCoy Street

3406 N Mccoy St · No Longer Available
Location

3406 N Mccoy St, Independence, MO 64050
Kentucky Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home

3 bed

1 bath

1 car garage

This is a newly refinished 3 bedroom and 1 bath. All hardwood floors throughout the house. This open layout is perfect for entertaining or keep an eye on the kids. The HUGE unfinished basement great for storage or hobby room. There is one car garage attached. The back yard is fenced in.

A non-refundable pet fee is required. Pet fee determined based on size and quantity of pets.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person.

Application Fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, and managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 North McCoy Street have any available units?
3406 North McCoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3406 North McCoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3406 North McCoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 North McCoy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 North McCoy Street is pet friendly.
Does 3406 North McCoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 3406 North McCoy Street offers parking.
Does 3406 North McCoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 North McCoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 North McCoy Street have a pool?
No, 3406 North McCoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3406 North McCoy Street have accessible units?
No, 3406 North McCoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 North McCoy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 North McCoy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 North McCoy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 North McCoy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
