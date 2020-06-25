3406 North McCoy Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home



3 bed



1 bath



1 car garage



This is a newly refinished 3 bedroom and 1 bath. All hardwood floors throughout the house. This open layout is perfect for entertaining or keep an eye on the kids. The HUGE unfinished basement great for storage or hobby room. There is one car garage attached. The back yard is fenced in.



A non-refundable pet fee is required. Pet fee determined based on size and quantity of pets.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person.



Application Fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, and managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.