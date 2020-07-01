All apartments in Independence
3313 S Oxford Ave
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

3313 S Oxford Ave

3313 South Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3313 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3BR house, with a basement and garage, plus 2 more surface parking spots. Large fenced back yard. Central air, gas heat, and hookups for washer and dryer.

Why is this rent $150 less than similar size places in the neighborhood?
We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances. We do not provide the appliances. You buy or rent them directly and save.

Apply on-line at:
https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Note the following:

1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.
2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease is fraud and will not be tolerated.
3) No recent evictions
4) All utilities in your name before move in.
5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.
6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.
7) References are required.

Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.

Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

