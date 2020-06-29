314 N Crysler Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must See! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Independence MO. This house features new paint, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and more! One bedroom on the main floor with the master upstairs. The third bedroom is on the 2nd floor and is apartment like with its own bathroom, kitchen and private entrance. Beautiful sun room, backyard and back porch are perfect for entertaining. 1 car garage and basement has washer and dryer hook ups and lots of storage space. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.