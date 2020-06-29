All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 314 N Crysler Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
314 N Crysler Ave
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

314 N Crysler Ave

314 South Crysler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

314 South Crysler Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must See! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Independence MO. This house features new paint, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and more! One bedroom on the main floor with the master upstairs. The third bedroom is on the 2nd floor and is apartment like with its own bathroom, kitchen and private entrance. Beautiful sun room, backyard and back porch are perfect for entertaining. 1 car garage and basement has washer and dryer hook ups and lots of storage space. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 N Crysler Ave have any available units?
314 N Crysler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 N Crysler Ave have?
Some of 314 N Crysler Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 N Crysler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
314 N Crysler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 N Crysler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 314 N Crysler Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 314 N Crysler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 314 N Crysler Ave offers parking.
Does 314 N Crysler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 N Crysler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 N Crysler Ave have a pool?
No, 314 N Crysler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 314 N Crysler Ave have accessible units?
No, 314 N Crysler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 314 N Crysler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 N Crysler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City