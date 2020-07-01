3004 South Norton Avenue

Amenities

Check out this 3 bdrm, 2 bath Ranch that is perfect for you. This home is open and airy and offers lots of light. Enjoy your huge open concept kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter top and cabinet space for those of you that like to cook for family and friends. This home also features a formal dining room, attached garage, and beautiful french doors leading from the master bedroom out to the backyard. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.